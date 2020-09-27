$43.40 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post sales of $43.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.30 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $39.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $156.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.40 million to $157.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.06 million, with estimates ranging from $200.61 million to $211.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 238,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 344.40 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.