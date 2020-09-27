$31.90 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $31.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $33.39 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $127.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.19 million to $129.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.89 million, with estimates ranging from $123.96 million to $127.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

