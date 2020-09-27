$31.90 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $31.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $33.39 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $127.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.19 million to $129.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.89 million, with estimates ranging from $123.96 million to $127.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.
Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.25.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
