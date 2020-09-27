$195.11 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $195.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.69 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $226.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $793.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $797.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $791.06 million, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $795.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 850,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

