$186.60 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce $186.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $623.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $707.80 million, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $720.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after buying an additional 2,749,657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 415,840 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 104.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 775,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 396,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 342,756 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 314,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

