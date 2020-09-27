$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report sales of $17.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.61 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $10.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $102.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,308,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 816,842 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after buying an additional 447,685 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,301,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 506,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

