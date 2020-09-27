$16.08 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will report $16.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 448.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $57.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.17 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,902. The company has a market cap of $337.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 79.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 501,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 614,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3,051.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 365,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

