$154.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $154.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $157.50 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $174.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $626.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $637.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $668.17 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $689.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,949,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 783,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 302,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,849. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

