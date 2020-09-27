$109.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $109.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $111.80 million. Nautilus reported sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $451.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $474.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $443.43 million, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $491.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,931. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

