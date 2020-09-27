0Chain (ZCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $109,990.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. 0Chain has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $109,990.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

