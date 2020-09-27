-$0.76 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

ANAB opened at $14.60 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,900 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 447,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

