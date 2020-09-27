$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.33. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,638. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 39.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.