$0.35 EPS Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is ($0.67). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

A number of analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

RCUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. 494,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,925,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

