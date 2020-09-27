$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

NYSE MODN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,318. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,006,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,592.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

