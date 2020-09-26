ZMINE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $361,463.97 and approximately $261.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00076478 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001296 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042884 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00112613 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008637 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

