Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,156.49 and $4,542.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,726.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02074270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00678116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012361 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,536,004 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.