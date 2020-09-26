Zetacoin Reaches Market Cap of $85,156.49 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,156.49 and $4,542.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,726.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02074270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00678116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012361 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,536,004 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

