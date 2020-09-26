Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to report $239.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the highest is $256.00 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $482.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $863.66 million to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 293.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,254,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,537,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.72. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.68.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.