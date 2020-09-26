Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the lowest is $49.64 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $202.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $309.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.95 million to $316.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $341.79 million, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $373.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.25). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 509,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,448. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.94.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

