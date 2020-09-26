Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $47.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $36.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $165.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.60 million to $169.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $225.08 million, with estimates ranging from $211.60 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 1,626,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,082. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

