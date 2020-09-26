Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.88 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $56.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.47 million to $55.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 4,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

