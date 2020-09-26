Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post $14.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.88 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.
On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $56.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.47 million to $55.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.