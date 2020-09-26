Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 109,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 107,705 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

