Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:HSC opened at $13.09 on Friday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $13,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harsco by 2,635.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3,391.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 816,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 792,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

