Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.78. BJs Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,399 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,974 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

BJ opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

