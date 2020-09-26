YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches One Day Volume of $582,496.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.17 million and $582,496.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

