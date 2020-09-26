Xaya (CHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $128,737.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,264,053 coins and its circulating supply is 44,121,926 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

