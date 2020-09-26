Wrapped NXM Hits Market Cap of $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00234707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.01451781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00204879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000685 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

