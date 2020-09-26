Winding Tree (LIF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $183.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $183.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,599,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

