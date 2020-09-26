West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

West Kirkland Mining Inc (CVE:WKM)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.12. West Kirkland Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 607,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $48.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

About West Kirkland Mining (CVE:WKM)

West Kirkland Mining Inc, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in Nevada. Its flagship asset is the Hasbrouck heap leach gold project, which consists of the Hasbrouck and Three Hills properties located in southwestern Nevada.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for West Kirkland Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Kirkland Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.