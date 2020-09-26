Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $338,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,897,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total value of $297,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,195 shares of company stock worth $74,966,427 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 26.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded up $9.88 on Monday, hitting $293.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

