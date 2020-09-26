Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives $245.16 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $9.88 on Monday, reaching $293.74. 1,780,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $297,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $338,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,897,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,195 shares of company stock valued at $74,966,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 14.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wayfair by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

