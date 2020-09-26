Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 53,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,341,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,794 shares in the company, valued at $752,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $66,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

