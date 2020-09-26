Vitae (VITAE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00025249 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $52.80 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003591 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003972 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000347 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

