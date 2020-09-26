Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on VIAV. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

