Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 411.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

