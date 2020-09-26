Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $553,984.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

