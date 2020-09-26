Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS.AX) (VTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.80 on October 26th

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS.AX) (ASX:VTS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.803 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$221.88.

