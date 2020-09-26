Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.66

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and traded as low as $82.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.