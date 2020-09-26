Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.08

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VGSIX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and traded as low as $25.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

