USDQ (USDQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,461.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00008705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00076836 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001302 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042736 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00109535 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

