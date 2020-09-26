UnlimitedIP Hits Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $528,978.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00237039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00096575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.33 or 0.01513392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00201649 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX, LBank and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

