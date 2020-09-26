Universa (UTNP) Price Hits $0.0018

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Universa has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $60,129.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

