TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

