Truegame Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,446.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Truegame has a market cap of $162,415.89 and approximately $2,446.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043279 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.14 or 0.04843382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.