TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $3.81. TRANSAT AT shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 142,756 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

