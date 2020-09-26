Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $13.14. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 108,964 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $285.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.