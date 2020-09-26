Tierion (TNT) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $202,647.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.46 or 0.04775858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

