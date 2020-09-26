THORChain Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00004331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $73.75 million and $5.94 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.90 or 0.01460050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00200060 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

