THEKEY Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, LBank and Switcheo Network. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $1,304.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

