Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.57. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2,450 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77.
Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII)
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.
