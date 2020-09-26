Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.51

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.57. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2,450 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $21.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.77.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Glenn Watchorn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,437 shares in the company, valued at C$584,107.25.

About Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

