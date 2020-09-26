TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.